CannabisCoin Hits 24 Hour Volume of $1.07 (CANN)

CannabisCoin (CANN) traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 6th. One CannabisCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0040 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. CannabisCoin has a total market capitalization of $307,380.87 and $1.07 worth of CannabisCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, CannabisCoin has traded up 1.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $99,264.79 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000436 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $614.80 or 0.00619354 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $134.09 or 0.00135079 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.41 or 0.00009483 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36.54 or 0.00036814 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $200.15 or 0.00201630 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.96 or 0.00027162 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.81 or 0.00080403 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000441 BTC.

CannabisCoin Profile

CANN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 20th, 2014. CannabisCoin’s total supply is 333,951,840 coins and its circulating supply is 77,231,175 coins. CannabisCoin’s official Twitter account is @cannabiscoins and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for CannabisCoin is https://reddit.com/r/cannabiscoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CannabisCoin’s official website is cannabiscoin.net.

According to CryptoCompare, “CannabisCoin (CANN) is a peer-to-peer Internet digital currency that enables instant payments to anyone in the world. It is based on the Bitcoin protocol but differs from Bitcoin in that it can be efficiently mined with consumer-grade hardware.

CannabisCoin is the payment solution for Marijuana dispensaries, retailers and merchants. CannabisCoin cryptocurrency is backed by Marijuana where it is accepted.”

CannabisCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CannabisCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CannabisCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CannabisCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

