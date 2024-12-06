Captrust Financial Advisors Boosts Holdings in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,802 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,787 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $2,386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Caprock Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 1.0% in the third quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 11,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Howmet Aerospace by 40.0% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 11.1% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Howmet Aerospace Stock Performance

Shares of Howmet Aerospace stock opened at $120.08 on Friday. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.22 and a 12 month high of $120.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $108.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.71. The firm has a market cap of $48.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Howmet Aerospace Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 8th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.21%.

HWM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp cut Howmet Aerospace from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $106.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $113.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $100.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $113.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Howmet Aerospace has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.41.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

