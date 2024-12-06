Captrust Financial Advisors Buys 7,254 Shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Free Report) by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,469 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,254 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Matador Resources were worth $2,198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MTDR. Tidal Investments LLC raised its position in Matador Resources by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 4,583 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 9.6% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,869 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Matador Resources by 1.9% in the second quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,255 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its holdings in Matador Resources by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 74,399 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,434,000 after acquiring an additional 2,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC increased its position in Matador Resources by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 23,305 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after purchasing an additional 5,255 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

Matador Resources Stock Up 1.0 %

MTDR stock opened at $58.11 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a PE ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 3.26. Matador Resources has a 52 week low of $47.15 and a 52 week high of $71.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $54.89 and a 200 day moving average of $56.58.

Matador Resources Increases Dividend

Matador Resources ( NYSE:MTDR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The energy company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $770.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $836.69 million. Matador Resources had a net margin of 27.45% and a return on equity of 20.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.86 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Matador Resources will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. This is a boost from Matador Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.25%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $86.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Matador Resources in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Matador Resources from $85.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Matador Resources from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $89.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Matador Resources presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.92.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Glenn W. Stetson purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $51.33 per share, with a total value of $51,330.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 85,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,411,043.55. This trade represents a 1.18 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Gaines Baty acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $50.58 per share, with a total value of $25,290.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 67,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,420,067.86. This trade represents a 0.74 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 5,605 shares of company stock valued at $282,406 over the last quarter. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Matador Resources Company Profile

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

Featured Articles

