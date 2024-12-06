Captrust Financial Advisors Has $2.29 Million Holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Captrust Financial Advisors decreased its stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,913 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,166 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Hershey were worth $2,285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hershey in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its position in Hershey by 218.2% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Hershey by 55.0% during the second quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Hershey during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Peterson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hershey in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 57.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group cut Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $226.00 to $209.00 in a report on Monday, October 7th. Citigroup cut Hershey from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $195.00 to $182.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Hershey from $191.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Hershey in a research report on Monday, August 12th. They set a “sell” rating and a $185.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Hershey from $202.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hershey presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $189.33.

Hershey Stock Down 1.9 %

Hershey stock opened at $174.56 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.32 billion, a PE ratio of 20.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.37. The Hershey Company has a twelve month low of $168.16 and a twelve month high of $211.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $181.00 and a 200-day moving average of $189.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Hershey Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th. This represents a $5.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.13%.

Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; protein bars; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

