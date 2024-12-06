Captrust Financial Advisors Has $2.71 Million Stock Position in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI)

Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI – Free Report) by 11.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 73,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,282 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors owned about 0.05% of United Bankshares worth $2,714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in United Bankshares by 237.6% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in United Bankshares by 253.5% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,108 shares during the period. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in United Bankshares in the second quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Marathon Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in United Bankshares in the third quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC lifted its stake in United Bankshares by 377.2% in the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 5,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 4,459 shares during the period. 70.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded United Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Bankshares has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.25.

NASDAQ UBSI opened at $41.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.76 and a beta of 1.01. United Bankshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.68 and a 52 week high of $44.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. United Bankshares had a return on equity of 7.58% and a net margin of 22.05%. The firm had revenue of $414.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. United Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.06%.

In other United Bankshares news, Director Peter A. Converse sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 434,769 shares in the company, valued at $17,390,760. This represents a 1.14 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director J Paul Mcnamara sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total value of $107,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 63,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,717,709.74. This trade represents a 3.79 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

United Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, and NOW accounts.

