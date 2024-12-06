Captrust Financial Advisors Trims Stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT)

Captrust Financial Advisors lowered its position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,008 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,106 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF were worth $2,573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 151.4% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 2,604 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 287.8% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,069 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,238,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,464,000 after purchasing an additional 83,277 shares in the last quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 104,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Securities Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 39,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,552,000 after acquiring an additional 2,556 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IQLT opened at $39.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.18 billion, a PE ratio of 16.83 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $39.55 and a 200 day moving average of $39.68. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a one year low of $35.79 and a one year high of $41.93.

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics.

