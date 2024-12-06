Carbon Streaming (OTCMKTS:OFSTF) Shares Down 1.4% – Here’s Why

Carbon Streaming Co. (OTCMKTS:OFSTF – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 1.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.34 and last traded at $0.35. 6,424 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 20,736 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.36.

Carbon Streaming Stock Down 1.4 %

The firm has a market cap of $18.39 million, a P/E ratio of -0.22 and a beta of -66.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.36 and its 200-day moving average is $0.49.

Carbon Streaming Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Carbon Streaming Corporation a carbon credit streaming and royalty company focused on creating shareholder value primarily through the acquisition and sale of carbon credits. It provides capital to carbon projects globally, primarily by entering into or acquiring streaming, royalty or royalty-like arrangements for the purchase of carbon credits.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Carbon Streaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carbon Streaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.