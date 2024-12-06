Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) Shares Sold by Stevens Capital Management LP

Stevens Capital Management LP reduced its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE – Free Report) by 29.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,090 shares of the company’s stock after selling 462 shares during the period. Stevens Capital Management LP’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in Cboe Global Markets during the third quarter worth about $158,000. Coastwise Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Cboe Global Markets in the 3rd quarter worth about $216,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in Cboe Global Markets in the 3rd quarter worth about $881,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. increased its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. now owns 5,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investment Management Corp of Ontario increased its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario now owns 13,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,686,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. 82.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cboe Global Markets alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised Cboe Global Markets from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th.

Cboe Global Markets Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of CBOE opened at $208.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.83 billion, a PE ratio of 28.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.66. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $166.13 and a fifty-two week high of $221.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Cboe Global Markets Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is 34.33%.

About Cboe Global Markets

(Free Report)

Cboe Global Markets, Inc is one of the largest stock exchange operators by volume in the United States and a leading market globally for ETP trading. Cboe offers trading across a diverse range of products in multiple asset classes and geographies, including options, futures, U.S. and European equities, exchange-traded products (ETPs), global foreign exchange (FX) and multi-asset volatility products based on the VIX Index.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cboe Global Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cboe Global Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.