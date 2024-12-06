Centiva Capital LP Has $971,000 Stock Position in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Centiva Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,256 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $971,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HIG. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 104.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 55,465 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,716,000 after buying an additional 28,383 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 9.4% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,845 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 13,942 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698 shares during the period. CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 84.1% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 5,555 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 2,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $11,060,000. 93.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HIG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. UBS Group boosted their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $100.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $113.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, The Hartford Financial Services Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Hartford Financial Services Group

In other news, EVP Adin M. Tooker sold 6,865 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.04, for a total value of $803,479.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,021,972.80. This represents a 21.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HIG opened at $121.22 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $117.81 and a 200-day moving average of $110.63. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $77.82 and a 12 month high of $124.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.14 billion, a PE ratio of 12.15, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.95.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. This is a boost from The Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.84%.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Company Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, accident, health, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

