Centiva Capital LP Takes $951,000 Position in Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC)

Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 116,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $951,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cinctive Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Bausch Health Companies by 25.9% during the third quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP now owns 83,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after buying an additional 17,233 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 17.7% in the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 271,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,213,000 after acquiring an additional 40,780 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies in the 3rd quarter worth about $808,000. Goldentree Asset Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter. Goldentree Asset Management LP now owns 29,395,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,552,000 after purchasing an additional 6,958,717 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. grew its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. now owns 32,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 3,734 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on BHC shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. StockNews.com raised Bausch Health Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Bausch Health Companies to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.75.

Bausch Health Companies Stock Performance

Bausch Health Companies stock opened at $8.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of -16.92 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.17. Bausch Health Companies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.96 and a fifty-two week high of $11.46.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.10. Bausch Health Companies had a negative return on equity of 755.86% and a negative net margin of 1.88%. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. Bausch Health Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Bausch Health Companies Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Bausch Health Companies Profile

Bausch Health Companies Inc operates as a diversified specialty pharmaceutical and medical device company in the United States and internationally. It develops, manufactures, and markets a range of products primarily in gastroenterology, hepatology, neurology, dermatology, international pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter (OTC) products, aesthetic medical devices, and eye health.

