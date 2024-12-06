Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Boosts Stake in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC grew its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report) by 7.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 478,025 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,274 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned about 0.07% of Host Hotels & Resorts worth $8,413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 3.0% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 19,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 10,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC increased its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 81,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after buying an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. 98.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on HST. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $20.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 22nd. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Compass Point upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.32.

Host Hotels & Resorts Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HST opened at $18.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.71 and a 12-month high of $21.31. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.67. The company has a market capitalization of $13.14 billion, a PE ratio of 18.25 and a beta of 1.32.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Host Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 12.92% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

Host Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.67%.

Host Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 72 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 42,000 rooms.

