Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Purchases 2,850 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 119,961 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,850 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $7,476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 417.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 141,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,611,000 after buying an additional 114,344 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $4,171,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 389.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 6,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 5,097 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 109.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 9,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 4,792 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IJH opened at $66.66 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.30. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $52.02 and a 52 week high of $68.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

