Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Purchases 9,488 Shares of MaxCyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXCT)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC boosted its position in MaxCyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXCT – Free Report) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,332,048 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,488 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned approximately 1.26% of MaxCyte worth $5,182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MaxCyte in the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of MaxCyte by 64.6% during the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 20,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 7,930 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MaxCyte by 39.5% during the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 21,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 6,045 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of MaxCyte by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 4,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of MaxCyte by 33.6% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 28,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 7,212 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.81% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Stanley C. Erck sold 21,607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.71, for a total transaction of $80,161.97. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 269,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $998,427.78. This trade represents a 7.43 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,607 shares of company stock valued at $102,782. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

MaxCyte Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MXCT opened at $3.58 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.09. MaxCyte, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.16 and a 12-month high of $5.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $378.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.53 and a beta of 1.37.

MaxCyte (NASDAQ:MXCT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. MaxCyte had a negative return on equity of 16.00% and a negative net margin of 78.36%. The firm had revenue of $8.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that MaxCyte, Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

MaxCyte Company Profile

MaxCyte, Inc, a life sciences company, discovers, develops, and commercializes next-generation cell therapies in the United States and internationally. Its products include ExPERT ATx, a static electroporation instrument for small to medium scale transfection; ExPERT STx, a flow electroporation for protein production and drug development, as well as expression of therapeutic targets for cell-based assays; ExPERT GTx, a flow electroporation for large scale transfection in therapeutic applications; and ExPERT VLx for very large volume cell-engineering.

