Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Reduces Holdings in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lowered its position in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,751 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 291 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned 0.05% of Domino’s Pizza worth $8,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DPZ. True Wealth Design LLC grew its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 2,033.3% during the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 64 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 162.5% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 63 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the third quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 46.6% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. 94.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

Domino’s Pizza Stock Down 0.3 %

DPZ stock opened at $465.41 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $435.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $452.99. The company has a market capitalization of $16.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.72, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.88. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $390.48 and a fifty-two week high of $542.75.

Domino’s Pizza Dividend Announcement

Domino’s Pizza ( NYSE:DPZ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 10th. The restaurant operator reported $4.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.65 by $0.54. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 12.26% and a negative return on equity of 14.35%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 16.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is currently 37.10%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DPZ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $490.00 price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $500.00 to $480.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $500.00 to $490.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 11th. TD Cowen increased their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $475.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $500.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Domino’s Pizza currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $495.76.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Domino’s Pizza

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Kevin Scott Morris sold 2,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $459.00, for a total transaction of $1,214,514.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $902,394. This trade represents a 57.37 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Andrew Balson sold 6,970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $428.27, for a total transaction of $2,985,041.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,390 shares in the company, valued at $6,591,075.30. The trade was a 31.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Domino’s Pizza Profile

(Free Report)

Domino’s Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino’s brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.