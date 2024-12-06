Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) Coverage Initiated at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued an underweight rating and a $133.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on CHH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Choice Hotels International from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Choice Hotels International from $138.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Choice Hotels International from $134.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group lowered their price target on Choice Hotels International from $126.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Choice Hotels International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Choice Hotels International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.45.

Shares of CHH opened at $149.00 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $140.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $128.53. Choice Hotels International has a 12-month low of $108.91 and a 12-month high of $153.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a PE ratio of 28.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 177.75, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.31. Choice Hotels International had a negative return on equity of 659.01% and a net margin of 16.27%. The firm had revenue of $428.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $432.62 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Choice Hotels International will post 6.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st were issued a dividend of $0.2875 per share. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 1st. Choice Hotels International’s payout ratio is currently 22.03%.

In related news, CEO Patrick Pacious sold 7,192 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.95, for a total value of $1,042,480.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 404,666 shares in the company, valued at $58,656,336.70. This trade represents a 1.75 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dominic Dragisich sold 9,138 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.88, for a total value of $1,232,533.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 68,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,240,493.92. This trade represents a 11.77 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 71,437 shares of company stock worth $9,788,980 in the last quarter. 24.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas acquired a new position in shares of Choice Hotels International in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,691,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Choice Hotels International by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 16,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,155,000 after acquiring an additional 3,330 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC boosted its position in Choice Hotels International by 33.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 16,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,193,000 after acquiring an additional 4,219 shares during the period. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Choice Hotels International during the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, TD Private Client Wealth LLC boosted its position in Choice Hotels International by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 14,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,940,000 after acquiring an additional 3,446 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.57% of the company’s stock.

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor in the United States and internationally. It operates through Hotel Franchising & Management and Corporate & Other segments. The company franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Ascend Hotel Collection, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Studios, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, Radisson Blu, Radisson RED, Radisson, Park Plaza, Country Inn & Suites by Radisson, Radisson Inn & Suites, Park Inn by Radisson, Radisson Individuals, and Radisson Collection.

