Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD) Shares Sold by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp cut its holdings in shares of Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD – Free Report) by 12.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,406 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,492 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Chord Energy were worth $1,355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHRD. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Chord Energy by 319.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,689,000 after acquiring an additional 7,217 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Chord Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $444,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Chord Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Chord Energy by 151.6% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Chord Energy by 172.1% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,139,000 after buying an additional 8,068 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CHRD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Chord Energy from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Chord Energy from $223.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Bank of America raised their price target on Chord Energy from $201.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Siebert Williams Shank raised Chord Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Chord Energy in a report on Thursday, September 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Chord Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.45.

Chord Energy Trading Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ:CHRD opened at $121.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a PE ratio of 6.27, a P/E/G ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 0.96. Chord Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $121.54 and a 52-week high of $190.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $129.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $149.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.63 by ($0.23). Chord Energy had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 19.74%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 33.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Chord Energy Co. will post 16.5 EPS for the current year.

Chord Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. Chord Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.75%.

Chord Energy Company Profile

Chord Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States. It acquires, explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin. The company sells its products to refiners, marketers, and other purchasers that have access to nearby pipeline and rail facilities.

