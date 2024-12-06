Christine Marie Utter Sells 17,800 Shares of PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) Stock

PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Free Report) CAO Christine Marie Utter sold 17,800 shares of PTC Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.77, for a total transaction of $921,506.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 52,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,714,197.56. The trade was a 25.35 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

PTC Therapeutics Trading Down 2.9 %

NASDAQ PTCT opened at $48.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.15 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.74. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.58 and a 1 year high of $54.16.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PTC Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Armistice Capital LLC increased its position in PTC Therapeutics by 2.9% during the second quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 6,962,227 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $212,905,000 after buying an additional 198,227 shares during the last quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 3,756,469 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $114,873,000 after acquiring an additional 30,843 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,899,040 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $107,554,000 after acquiring an additional 149,700 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,798,666 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,743,000 after purchasing an additional 10,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in PTC Therapeutics by 7.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 818,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,017,000 after purchasing an additional 56,700 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on PTC Therapeutics from $52.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup increased their price objective on PTC Therapeutics from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Baird R W raised PTC Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on PTC Therapeutics from $32.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PTC Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.38.

PTC Therapeutics Company Profile

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines to patients with rare disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers Translarna and Emflaza for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy; Upstaza to treat aromatic l-amino acid decarboxylas (AADC) deficiency, a central nervous system disorder; Tegsedi and Waylivra for the treatment of rare diseases; and Evrysdi to treat spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in adults and children.

Featured Stories

