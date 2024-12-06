Christos Bitsakakis Buys 6,400 Shares of AirBoss of America Corp. (TSE:BOS) Stock

AirBoss of America Corp. (TSE:BOS – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Christos Bitsakakis bought 6,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$3.82 per share, with a total value of C$24,479.36.

Shares of TSE:BOS opened at C$4.25 on Friday. AirBoss of America Corp. has a 1-year low of C$3.68 and a 1-year high of C$6.31. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$4.50 and a 200-day moving average price of C$4.98. The company has a market capitalization of C$115.30 million, a PE ratio of -1.55, a PEG ratio of -550.53 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.36, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Several brokerages have commented on BOS. CIBC raised AirBoss of America from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from C$4.00 to C$5.00 in a research report on Wednesday. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of AirBoss of America from C$7.00 to C$8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Cibc World Mkts raised shares of AirBoss of America from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$6.19.

AirBoss of America Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rubber-based products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through AirBoss Rubber Solutions and AirBoss Manufactured Products segments. The AirBoss Rubber Solutions segment involves in the manufacture and distribution of rubber compounds and rubber compounding related chemicals for various application in automotive, heavy industry, rollers, conveyor belting, defense, construction and infrastructure, mining, transportation, and oil and gas industries.

