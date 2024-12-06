CI&T (NYSE:CINT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at TD Cowen

Equities research analysts at TD Cowen started coverage on shares of CI&T (NYSE:CINT – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Friday,Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen’s target price suggests a potential upside of 28.21% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on CINT. Itau BBA Securities upgraded CI&T from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 16th. Citigroup raised their price objective on CI&T from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of CI&T from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of CI&T from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on CI&T in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.30 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.30.

CI&T stock opened at $7.02 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $943.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.00 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.18. CI&T has a 1-year low of $3.34 and a 1-year high of $8.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CINT. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of CI&T during the 2nd quarter valued at $76,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in CI&T in the 3rd quarter worth about $108,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in CI&T by 12.5% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 27,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 2,995 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in CI&T by 28.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 67,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 15,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in CI&T by 245.6% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 92,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 65,457 shares during the period. 92.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CI&T Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides strategy, design, and software engineering services to enable digital transformation for enterprises and companies worldwide. It is also involved in the development of customizable software through the implementation of software solutions, including machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, cloud migration, and mobility technologies.

