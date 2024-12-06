Citizens Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZFS) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.49

Citizens Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZFS – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 3rd,Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.49 per share on Friday, December 27th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th.

Citizens Financial Services has a dividend payout ratio of 27.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Citizens Financial Services to earn $6.25 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.4%.

Citizens Financial Services Price Performance

CZFS stock traded up $2.15 during trading on Thursday, reaching $71.32. 28,846 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,772. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $62.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.09. Citizens Financial Services has a 52-week low of $38.52 and a 52-week high of $75.40. The company has a market cap of $339.48 million, a P/E ratio of 12.32 and a beta of 0.53.

About Citizens Financial Services

Citizens Financial Services, Inc, a bank holding company, provides various banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, and time deposit accounts. Its loan products include residential, commercial, and agricultural real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans; state and political subdivision loans; and consumer loans, as well as various other specialized financial services.

