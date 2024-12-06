Clariant (OTCMKTS:CLZNY) Trading Up 4% – What’s Next?

Clariant AG (OTCMKTS:CLZNY – Get Free Report) shares shot up 4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $12.63 and last traded at $12.63. 425 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 32% from the average session volume of 626 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.15.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Citigroup raised Clariant to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th.

Clariant Price Performance

About Clariant

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.28.

Clariant AG engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of specialty chemicals worldwide. The Care Chemicals segment offers specialty chemicals and application solutions for various applications in automotive fluids, aviation, construction chemicals, crop solutions, health care, home care, industrial lubricants, paints and coatings, personal care, and special solvents.

