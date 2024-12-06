CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) Downgraded to “Underweight” Rating by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $37.00 target price on the oil and gas producer’s stock, up from their previous target price of $31.00.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Capital One Financial downgraded CNX Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Stephens raised their price target on CNX Resources from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Piper Sandler downgraded CNX Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Truist Financial downgraded CNX Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. downgraded CNX Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $29.60.

Shares of CNX stock opened at $38.20 on Thursday. CNX Resources has a 1-year low of $19.07 and a 1-year high of $41.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.73 and its 200 day moving average is $29.84. The company has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.01, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.09. CNX Resources had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 27.79%. The company had revenue of $424.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $398.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that CNX Resources will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Bernard Lanigan, Jr. purchased 75,000 shares of CNX Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.81 per share, for a total transaction of $2,010,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 401,820 shares in the company, valued at $10,772,794.20. The trade was a 22.95 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. World Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CNX Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $534,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of CNX Resources by 0.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,602,837 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $117,366,000 after buying an additional 12,333 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of CNX Resources by 25.4% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 18,057 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 3,663 shares in the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CNX Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of CNX Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $804,000. 95.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent natural gas and midstream company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates in two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane (CBM). It produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily for gas wholesalers.

