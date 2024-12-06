Colibri Resource (CVE:CBI) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Time to Sell?

Colibri Resource Co. (CVE:CBI – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 163050 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

Colibri Resource Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.04 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.61. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.59 million, a PE ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 1.12.

Colibri Resource Company Profile

Colibri Resource Corporation, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Mexico. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, molybdenum, and other metal deposits. Its flagship property is its 100% owned Evelyn gold project that covers an area of 506 hectares located in the State of Sonora, Mexico.

