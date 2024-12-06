Colliers International Group Inc. Declares Semi-annual Dividend of $0.15 (NASDAQ:CIGI)

Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CIGI) announced a semi-annual dividend on Thursday, December 5th,Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, January 14th. This represents a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st.

Colliers International Group has raised its dividend by an average of 44.2% per year over the last three years. Colliers International Group has a dividend payout ratio of 4.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Colliers International Group to earn $6.65 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.30 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 4.5%.

CIGI opened at $152.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.42 and a beta of 1.47. Colliers International Group has a 12 month low of $101.01 and a 12 month high of $156.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $150.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.40.

Colliers International Group ( NASDAQ:CIGI Get Free Report ) (TSE:CIGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Colliers International Group had a return on equity of 21.78% and a net margin of 3.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Colliers International Group will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on CIGI. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Colliers International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Colliers International Group from $155.00 to $167.50 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Colliers International Group from $160.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. National Bank Financial raised Colliers International Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Colliers International Group from $163.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.42.

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate professional and investment management services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers outsourcing and advisory services, such as engineering and project management, property management, valuation, and other services, as well as loan servicing for commercial real estate clients.

