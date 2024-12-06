Compass (NYSE:COMP) Given Buy Rating at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their buy rating on shares of Compass (NYSE:COMP – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $8.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Compass from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $8.50 target price (up previously from $8.00) on shares of Compass in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Compass from $4.40 to $6.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.58.

Get Compass alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on COMP

Compass Stock Down 1.8 %

Insider Activity

Shares of COMP opened at $6.99 on Tuesday. Compass has a 52-week low of $2.56 and a 52-week high of $7.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of -17.48 and a beta of 2.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.13.

In related news, CEO Robert L. Reffkin sold 705,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.92, for a total value of $4,174,091.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 239,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,416,176.48. The trade was a 74.67 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Excalibur (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 7,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.24, for a total transaction of $46,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 68,070,273 shares in the company, valued at $424,758,503.52. This represents a 9.92 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,237,983 shares of company stock worth $57,751,622. 6.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Compass

(Get Free Report)

Compass, Inc provides real estate brokerage services in the United States. It operates a cloud-based platform that provides an integrated suite of software for customer relationship management, marketing, client service, operations, and other functionality in the real estate industry. The company offers mobile apps that allow agents to manage their business anytime and anywhere, as well as designs consumer-grade user interfaces, automated and simplified workflows for agent-client interactions, and insight-rich dashboards and reports.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.