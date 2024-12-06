Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (TSE:CMG) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (TSE:CMG – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$13.50.

CMG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. National Bankshares set a C$14.00 target price on Computer Modelling Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Computer Modelling Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from C$15.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Acumen Capital lifted their target price on Computer Modelling Group from C$13.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, CIBC reduced their target price on Computer Modelling Group from C$15.00 to C$14.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 13th.

Shares of TSE:CMG opened at C$11.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$919.18 million, a P/E ratio of 40.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.77. Computer Modelling Group has a 52 week low of C$8.43 and a 52 week high of C$14.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$11.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$12.29.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 5th. Computer Modelling Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.43%.

In related news, Senior Officer Sandra Balic sold 148,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.11, for a total value of C$1,645,724.27. Also, Senior Officer Long X. Nghiem sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.20, for a total value of C$153,000.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 259,710 shares of company stock valued at $2,824,076. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Computer Modelling Group Ltd., a software and consulting technology company, engages in the development and licensing of reservoir simulation and seismic interpretation software and related services. The company offers CMOST-AI, an optimization and analysis tool that offers solution for reservoir by combining advanced statistical analysis, machine learning, and impartial data interpretation; IMEX, a black oil simulator that is used to model primary, secondary, and tertiary oil recovery processes in conventional and unconventional reservoirs; and GEM, an equation-of-state reservoir simulator for compositional, chemical, and unconventional reservoir modelling.

