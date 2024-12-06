CompX International (NYSE:CIX) Rating Lowered to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of CompX International (NYSE:CIX – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning.

Shares of NYSE CIX opened at $32.65 on Thursday. CompX International has a one year low of $20.48 and a one year high of $39.91. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $402.22 million, a PE ratio of 21.48 and a beta of 0.75.

CompX International Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. CompX International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.95%.

In other news, Director Mary A. Tidlund sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.58, for a total transaction of $57,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $190,057. This represents a 23.12 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CompX International stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of CompX International Inc. (NYSE:CIX – Free Report) by 118.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,310 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in CompX International were worth $38,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CompX International

CompX International Inc manufactures and sells security products and recreational marine components primarily in North America. It operates in two segments, Security Products and Marine Components. The Security Products segment manufactures mechanical and electrical cabinet locks, and other locking mechanisms used in various applications, including ignition systems, mailboxes, file cabinets, desk drawers, tool storage cabinets, high security medical cabinetry, integrated inventory and access control secured narcotics boxes, electrical circuit panels, storage compartments, gas station security, and vending and cash containment machines.

