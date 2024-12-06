Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) Insider Erica Schultz Sells 63,729 Shares

Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Free Report) insider Erica Schultz sold 63,729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.21, for a total transaction of $1,988,982.09. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 678,016 shares in the company, valued at $21,160,879.36. This represents a 8.59 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Erica Schultz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 26th, Erica Schultz sold 63,729 shares of Confluent stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.60, for a total transaction of $2,013,836.40.

On Wednesday, November 20th, Erica Schultz sold 9,467 shares of Confluent stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.23, for a total transaction of $267,253.41.

On Monday, November 18th, Erica Schultz sold 63,729 shares of Confluent stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.40, for a total value of $1,746,174.60.

Confluent Stock Performance

NASDAQ CFLT opened at $33.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 4.24 and a quick ratio of 4.24. Confluent, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.79 and a 1-year high of $35.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.92 billion, a PE ratio of -29.99 and a beta of 0.88.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Confluent ( NASDAQ:CFLT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.03. Confluent had a negative net margin of 38.35% and a negative return on equity of 34.05%. The company had revenue of $250.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.98 million. On average, research analysts predict that Confluent, Inc. will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CFLT shares. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on shares of Confluent from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Confluent from $33.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Confluent from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Confluent in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Confluent from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.12.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Diversified Trust Co grew its position in Confluent by 110.3% in the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 60,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after acquiring an additional 31,729 shares during the last quarter. Sycomore Asset Management lifted its holdings in Confluent by 308.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 333,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,176,000 after buying an additional 251,507 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in Confluent by 1,465.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 30,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 28,360 shares during the period. Pathway Capital Management LP bought a new position in Confluent in the 3rd quarter worth about $918,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Confluent by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 305,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,022,000 after acquiring an additional 68,880 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.09% of the company’s stock.

Confluent Company Profile

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. The company provides platforms that allow customers to connect their applications, systems, and data layers, such as Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native software-as-a-service; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software.

