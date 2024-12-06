CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX) Trading Down 3.8% – Should You Sell?

CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 3.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $119.24 and last traded at $120.00. 46,729 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 485,691 shares. The stock had previously closed at $124.75.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Benchmark upped their target price on CONSOL Energy from $105.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of CONSOL Energy from $109.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $116.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.22.

CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.17 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $574.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $554.00 million. CONSOL Energy had a return on equity of 28.96% and a net margin of 18.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.11 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that CONSOL Energy Inc. will post 11.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. CONSOL Energy’s payout ratio is presently 7.34%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of CONSOL Energy by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in CONSOL Energy by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC raised its holdings in CONSOL Energy by 1.9% during the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 11,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,182,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of CONSOL Energy by 70.7% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of CONSOL Energy by 33.2% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. 86.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CONSOL Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bituminous coal in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pennsylvania Mining Complex (PAMC) and CONSOL Marine Terminal. The company's PAMC segment engages in the mining, preparing, and marketing of bituminous coal to power generators, industrial end-users, and metallurgical end-users.

