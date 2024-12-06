Constantine Metal Resources (CVE:CEM) Shares Up 4.5% – What’s Next?

Constantine Metal Resources Ltd. (CVE:CEM – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 4.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.37 and last traded at C$0.35. 207,650 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 199% from the average session volume of 69,562 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.33.
Constantine Metal Resources Stock Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of C$22.52 million and a PE ratio of -10.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$0.35 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.34.
About Constantine Metal Resources
Constantine Metal Resources Ltd., a junior mining company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in North America. The company primarily explores for copper, zinc, gold, and silver deposits. Its principal project is the Palmer project that includes 340 federal mining claims and 63 state mining claims located in Alaska, the United States.
Featured Stories
