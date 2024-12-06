Cooper Companies (NASDAQ:COO) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Cooper Companies (NASDAQ:COO – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 3.920-4.020 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 4.050. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.1 billion-$4.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.2 billion. Cooper Companies also updated its FY25 guidance to $3.92-$4.02 EPS.

Shares of Cooper Companies stock traded down $1.75 during trading on Thursday, reaching $103.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,849,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,143,724. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $104.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Cooper Companies has a one year low of $82.69 and a one year high of $112.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.97.

Cooper Companies (NASDAQ:COO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The medical device company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 9.08% and a net margin of 9.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cooper Companies will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

COO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Cooper Companies from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Cooper Companies from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cooper Companies in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Cooper Companies from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Cooper Companies from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cooper Companies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.00.

In other news, CEO Albert G. White III sold 114,992 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.53, for a total transaction of $12,710,065.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 165,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,267,624.69. This represents a 41.03 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Agostino Ricupati sold 1,601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.03, for a total value of $172,956.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,818 shares in the company, valued at $520,488.54. This trade represents a 24.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, and myopia in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

