COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP) Trading Down 0.3% – What’s Next?

Shares of COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP – Get Free Report) fell 0.3% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $32.52 and last traded at $32.52. 262,615 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 878,335 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.61.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. BTIG Research lifted their target price on COPT Defense Properties from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of COPT Defense Properties from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of COPT Defense Properties from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of COPT Defense Properties from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on COPT Defense Properties from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The company has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.66 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.72.

COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $189.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.37 million. COPT Defense Properties had a return on equity of 8.99% and a net margin of 18.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that COPT Defense Properties will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a $0.295 dividend. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. COPT Defense Properties’s payout ratio is presently 96.72%.

In other news, COO Britt A. Snider purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.41 per share, with a total value of $29,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,820. The trade was a 100.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in COPT Defense Properties in the third quarter worth approximately $91,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of COPT Defense Properties by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 42,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,349,000 after buying an additional 4,885 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of COPT Defense Properties by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,927,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,797,000 after acquiring an additional 21,388 shares in the last quarter. Vestcor Inc lifted its position in shares of COPT Defense Properties by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 101,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,068,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in COPT Defense Properties by 3.4% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 21,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares in the last quarter.

COPT Defense, an S&P MidCap 400 Company, is a self-managed REIT focused on owning, operating and developing properties in locations proximate to, or sometimes containing, key U.S. Government (USG) defense installations and missions (referred to as its Defense/IT Portfolio). The Company's tenants include the USG and their defense contractors, who are primarily engaged in priority national security activities, and who generally require mission-critical and high security property enhancements.

