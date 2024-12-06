CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW) Shares Sold by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors lowered its position in CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW – Free Report) by 22.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 170,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 48,169 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in CoreCivic were worth $2,160,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CoreCivic by 47.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 193,459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,447,000 after acquiring an additional 62,022 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in CoreCivic by 365.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 153,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,942,000 after purchasing an additional 120,517 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in shares of CoreCivic by 1,448.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 76,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $970,000 after purchasing an additional 71,747 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of CoreCivic by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,117,716 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,739,000 after purchasing an additional 186,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its stake in shares of CoreCivic by 323.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 67,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $850,000 after purchasing an additional 51,316 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CXW opened at $21.37 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 31.90 and a beta of 1.02. CoreCivic, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.74 and a 1 year high of $24.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

In related news, CFO David Garfinkle sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.20, for a total value of $1,210,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 276,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,691,977.60. This trade represents a 15.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Anne L. Mariucci sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 101,936 shares in the company, valued at $2,446,464. This trade represents a 8.93 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 110,000 shares of company stock worth $2,490,520. Insiders own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on CXW. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of CoreCivic in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Northland Securities lifted their price target on shares of CoreCivic from $17.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th.

CoreCivic, Inc owns and operates partnership correctional, detention, and residential reentry facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties. The company provides a range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a network of residential reentry centers to help address America’s recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.

