Critical Metals (NASDAQ:CRML) Shares Gap Up – Here’s Why

Critical Metals Corp. (NASDAQ:CRML – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.72, but opened at $8.60. Critical Metals shares last traded at $8.55, with a volume of 26,492 shares.

Critical Metals Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.59.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Critical Metals

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Critical Metals by 4.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 104,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after buying an additional 4,583 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in Critical Metals during the second quarter worth $69,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Critical Metals by 322.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 7,996 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in Critical Metals during the second quarter worth $101,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Critical Metals during the second quarter worth $185,000. Institutional investors own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

Critical Metals Company Profile

Sizzle Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Sizzle Acquisition Corp. is based in Washington, the District of Columbia.

