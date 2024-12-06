Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) Lowered to Hold Rating by Benchmark

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Benchmark from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on CCRN. Barrington Research lowered their target price on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $15.00 to $18.61 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cross Country Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.54.

NASDAQ CCRN opened at $18.07 on Wednesday. Cross Country Healthcare has a 1 year low of $9.58 and a 1 year high of $23.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $594.86 million, a PE ratio of -361.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.69.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 28,376 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 1,032 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Cross Country Healthcare by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 165,324 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Cross Country Healthcare by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,169 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Cross Country Healthcare by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,639 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP raised its position in Cross Country Healthcare by 83.4% in the 3rd quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 3,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,812 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.03% of the company’s stock.

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company’s Nurse and Allied Staffing segment provides traditional staffing, recruiting, and value-added total talent solutions, including temporary and permanent placement of travel and local nurse and, allied professionals; temporary placement of healthcare leaders within nursing, allied, physician, and human resources; vendor neutral and managed services programs; education healthcare services; in-home care services; and outsourcing services.

