DA Davidson Issues Positive Forecast for Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) Stock Price

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Free Report) had its target price upped by DA Davidson from $8.00 to $9.50 in a report issued on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. DA Davidson currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on CXM. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Sprinklr from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Sprinklr from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Sprinklr in a research report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.50 price target on shares of Sprinklr in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Sprinklr from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.97.

Sprinklr Stock Performance

NYSE:CXM opened at $8.67 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.71. Sprinklr has a 52-week low of $6.91 and a 52-week high of $17.14. The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 54.19, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.81.

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01. The company had revenue of $197.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.58 million. Sprinklr had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 8.40%. On average, research analysts predict that Sprinklr will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Sprinklr

In other Sprinklr news, insider Diane Adams sold 12,915 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.83, for a total value of $101,124.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 376,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,951,455.86. The trade was a 3.31 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Roger H. Lee sold 225,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.37, for a total transaction of $1,658,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 514,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,794,068.63. The trade was a 30.41 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 338,480 shares of company stock worth $2,545,967. 30.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Sprinklr

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Sprinklr by 7.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,826,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,311,000 after purchasing an additional 322,318 shares during the period. Solel Partners LP grew its stake in Sprinklr by 46.8% during the second quarter. Solel Partners LP now owns 3,692,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,526,000 after buying an additional 1,176,726 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Sprinklr by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,788,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,560,000 after buying an additional 295,638 shares during the period. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Sprinklr by 63.5% in the 2nd quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 2,130,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,494,000 after buying an additional 827,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sprinklr by 107,818.1% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,696,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,694,900 shares during the period. 40.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sprinklr

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company operates Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a software that enables customer-facing teams to collaborate across internal silos, communicate across digital channels, and leverage a complete suite of capabilities to deliver customer experiences.

