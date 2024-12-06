Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. Sells 12,500 Shares of Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD) Stock

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.22, for a total value of $477,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,106,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,307,820.10. This represents a 1.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:HOOD opened at $38.92 on Friday. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a one year low of $10.38 and a one year high of $42.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.40 and a 200-day moving average of $24.09. The company has a market capitalization of $34.40 billion, a PE ratio of 65.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.09.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.01). Robinhood Markets had a net margin of 21.80% and a return on equity of 7.52%. The company had revenue of $637.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $660.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.09) EPS. Robinhood Markets’s revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HM Payson & Co. raised its stake in Robinhood Markets by 53.5% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in Robinhood Markets during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Eastern Bank acquired a new stake in Robinhood Markets during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Robinhood Markets during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Robinhood Markets during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. 93.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HOOD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $30.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $30.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Robinhood Markets from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, November 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.80.

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

