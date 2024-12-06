David S. Kallery Sells 3,050 Shares of Inspirato Incorporated (NASDAQ:ISPO) Stock

Inspirato Incorporated (NASDAQ:ISPO – Get Free Report) President David S. Kallery sold 3,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.77, for a total value of $11,498.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 288,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,088,583.73. This trade represents a 1.05 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Inspirato Stock Performance

Shares of ISPO stock opened at $3.62 on Friday. Inspirato Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $3.11 and a fifty-two week high of $9.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.13 million, a PE ratio of -0.82 and a beta of -0.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.95.

Inspirato (NASDAQ:ISPO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The company reported ($2.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.77) by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $69.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($6.26) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Inspirato Incorporated will post -2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Inspirato Company Profile

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Inspirato stock. AXA S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Inspirato Incorporated ( NASDAQ:ISPO Free Report ) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 364,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,276,000. AXA S.A. owned 5.57% of Inspirato as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.54% of the company’s stock.

Inspirato Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a subscription-based luxury travel company. The company's portfolio includes luxury vacation homes, and accommodations at luxury hotels and resorts, as well as luxury safaris, cruises, custom-designed itineraries, and other experiences.

