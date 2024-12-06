Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) Shares Sold by Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd.

Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI – Free Report) by 54.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,764 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,571 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd.’s holdings in Denali Therapeutics were worth $110,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MONECO Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 4.6% during the third quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 43.6% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 5.5% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 26,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DNLI opened at $23.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.45 and a beta of 1.35. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.56 and a 1 year high of $33.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.58.

Denali Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:DNLI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.03). During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.72) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Denali Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.69 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Alexander O. Schuth sold 15,558 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.91, for a total transaction of $465,339.78. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 178,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,325,954.06. This represents a 8.04 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 1,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $30,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 111,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,331,680. This trade represents a 0.91 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 86,578 shares of company stock worth $2,474,440 over the last ninety days. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Denali Therapeutics from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Denali Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Denali Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.90.

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops a portfolio of product candidates engineered to cross the blood-brain barrier for neurodegenerative diseases and lysosomal storage diseases in the United States. The company’s transport vehicle (TV)-enabled programs include DNL310 ETV, an IDS enzyme replacement therapy program for MPS II; TAK-594/DNL593 which is in Phase 1/II for frontotemporal dementia-granulin; DNL126 program for MPS IIIA; and DNL622 for MPS I, as well as other preclinical programs that target amyloid beta and HER2.

