Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) Shares Sold by Temasek Holdings Private Ltd

Temasek Holdings Private Ltd lowered its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,355,832 shares of the company’s stock after selling 350,513 shares during the quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd owned about 3.72% of Denali Therapeutics worth $156,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Denali Therapeutics by 879.5% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,847 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Denali Therapeutics by 93.4% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 6,667 shares during the period. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Denali Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $596,000. MONECO Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Denali Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Denali Therapeutics by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 26,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after buying an additional 1,372 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Denali Therapeutics

In other Denali Therapeutics news, insider Alexander O. Schuth sold 15,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.91, for a total value of $465,339.78. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 178,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,325,954.06. This trade represents a 8.04 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan J. Watts sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.69, for a total value of $1,107,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 235,807 shares in the company, valued at $6,529,495.83. The trade was a 14.50 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 86,578 shares of company stock worth $2,474,440. Corporate insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Denali Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DNLI opened at $23.32 on Friday. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.56 and a 1 year high of $33.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.45 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.58.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.03). During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.72) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Denali Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DNLI has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Denali Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.90.

About Denali Therapeutics

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops a portfolio of product candidates engineered to cross the blood-brain barrier for neurodegenerative diseases and lysosomal storage diseases in the United States. The company’s transport vehicle (TV)-enabled programs include DNL310 ETV, an IDS enzyme replacement therapy program for MPS II; TAK-594/DNL593 which is in Phase 1/II for frontotemporal dementia-granulin; DNL126 program for MPS IIIA; and DNL622 for MPS I, as well as other preclinical programs that target amyloid beta and HER2.

