Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) Stock Holdings Lowered by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lessened its position in Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN – Free Report) (TSE:DML) by 13.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 402,723 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 63,632 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Denison Mines were worth $732,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Denison Mines in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,758,000. Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC grew its holdings in Denison Mines by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC now owns 3,579,830 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,124,000 after buying an additional 479,600 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC increased its position in Denison Mines by 53.9% in the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 40,049 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 14,018 shares during the period. Azarias Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Denison Mines by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Azarias Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,406,586 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,779,000 after acquiring an additional 496,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Denison Mines by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 689,160 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,378,000 after acquiring an additional 13,144 shares during the period. 36.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Denison Mines Price Performance
NYSEAMERICAN DNN opened at $2.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -232.00 and a beta of 1.71. Denison Mines Corp. has a 12 month low of $1.40 and a 12 month high of $2.47. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.01.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Denison Mines Profile
Denison Mines Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium bearing properties in Canada. Its flagship project is the Wheeler River uranium project covering an area of approximately 300,000 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.
