Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:GUSH) Stock Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:GUSH – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.91 and traded as high as $31.67. Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares shares last traded at $30.81, with a volume of 517,193 shares traded.

Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $371.57 million, a PE ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.35.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GUSH. Impala Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC now owns 250,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,066,000 after acquiring an additional 30,954 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares during the 3rd quarter worth about $282,000. Avondale Wealth Management lifted its position in Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares by 150.0% during the 3rd quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares during the 2nd quarter worth about $743,000.

About Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares

The Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2X Shares (GUSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in energy equity. The fund provides 2x daily exposure to an equal-weighted index of the largest oil and gas exploration and production companies in the US. GUSH was launched on May 28, 2015 and is managed by Direxion.

