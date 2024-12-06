DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) Price Target Raised to $124.00

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by JMP Securities from $108.00 to $124.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “market outperform” rating on the stock. JMP Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 48.18% from the stock’s previous close.

DOCU has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on DocuSign from $59.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Friday. Citigroup lifted their target price on DocuSign from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on DocuSign from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on DocuSign from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.91.

NASDAQ DOCU opened at $83.68 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $73.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 0.92. DocuSign has a fifty-two week low of $44.34 and a fifty-two week high of $86.75.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $736.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $727.20 million. DocuSign had a return on equity of 16.18% and a net margin of 34.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that DocuSign will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Robert Chatwani sold 14,799 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.46, for a total transaction of $820,752.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,923,684.08. The trade was a 17.30 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Allan C. Thygesen sold 7,648 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total value of $477,770.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,220,844.83. The trade was a 6.21 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 69,596 shares of company stock worth $4,441,529. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of DocuSign during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in shares of DocuSign by 4,338.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of DocuSign during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DocuSign during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of DocuSign during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. 77.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Document Generation streamlines the process of generating new, custom agreements; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

