DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) Reaches New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday after Piper Sandler raised their price target on the stock from $60.00 to $90.00. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock. DocuSign traded as high as $95.40 and last traded at $95.40, with a volume of 291070 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $83.68.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of DocuSign from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $59.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of DocuSign from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.45.

In other news, insider Robert Chatwani sold 14,799 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.46, for a total transaction of $820,752.54. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,748 shares in the company, valued at $3,923,684.08. This represents a 17.30 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Teresa Briggs sold 534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.56, for a total transaction of $30,203.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,202 shares in the company, valued at $407,345.12. The trade was a 6.90 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 69,596 shares of company stock worth $4,441,529 in the last 90 days. 1.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in shares of DocuSign during the second quarter worth approximately $115,795,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in DocuSign by 77.9% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,519,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,318,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541,816 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its position in DocuSign by 209.8% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,156,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,830,000 after acquiring an additional 783,419 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in DocuSign by 18.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,729,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,518,000 after acquiring an additional 576,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in DocuSign by 151.3% in the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 865,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,324,000 after acquiring an additional 521,292 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.29, a PEG ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 0.92.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $736.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $727.20 million. DocuSign had a return on equity of 16.18% and a net margin of 34.56%. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that DocuSign, Inc. will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Document Generation streamlines the process of generating new, custom agreements; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

