Dollar General (NYSE:DG) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.08), Zacks reports. Dollar General had a return on equity of 20.62% and a net margin of 3.57%. The business had revenue of $10.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Dollar General updated its FY25 guidance to $5.50-$5.90 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 5.500-5.900 EPS.

DG opened at $79.63 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $79.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $17.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.44. Dollar General has a 12 month low of $72.12 and a 12 month high of $168.07.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 7th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.65%.

In related news, Director Warren F. Bryant acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $80.83 per share, for a total transaction of $80,830.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 42,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,397,284.90. The trade was a 2.44 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Steven R. Deckard sold 2,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.66, for a total value of $174,186.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $250,187.42. This trade represents a 41.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on DG. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Dollar General from $145.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 18th. Daiwa America lowered shares of Dollar General from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Dollar General from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Dollar General from $97.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.32.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

