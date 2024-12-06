Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Dollar Tree in a research report on Wednesday. Guggenheim cut their price objective on Dollar Tree from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Dollar Tree from $130.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Dollar Tree from $128.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dollar Tree currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.63.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree Trading Down 1.7 %

Dollar Tree stock traded down $1.27 during trading on Thursday, hitting $72.56. The company had a trading volume of 5,201,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,460,000. The stock has a market cap of $15.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Dollar Tree has a 1-year low of $60.49 and a 1-year high of $151.21. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.46.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 4th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.05. Dollar Tree had a positive return on equity of 15.77% and a negative net margin of 3.44%. The firm had revenue of $7.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Dollar Tree will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Dollar Tree news, Director Daniel J. Heinrich acquired 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $68.27 per share, for a total transaction of $150,194.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 9,823 shares in the company, valued at $670,616.21. This trade represents a 28.86 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dollar Tree

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Dollar Tree in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 198.9% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Eastern Bank purchased a new position in Dollar Tree during the third quarter worth about $34,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Dollar Tree by 105.6% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 738.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.