Dollarama (TSE:DOL) Price Target Raised to C$145.00 at CIBC

Dollarama (TSE:DOL – Free Report) had its price objective increased by CIBC from C$138.00 to C$145.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning,BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on DOL. Cfra raised shares of Dollarama from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$130.00 to C$155.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$147.00 to C$154.00 in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Desjardins increased their target price on Dollarama from C$147.00 to C$150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. National Bankshares downgraded Dollarama from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Dollarama from C$136.00 to C$140.00 in a research note on Thursday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dollarama currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$145.00.

Dollarama Stock Down 0.2 %

DOL stock opened at C$140.22 on Thursday. Dollarama has a one year low of C$89.93 and a one year high of C$152.97. The stock has a market capitalization of C$39.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.33, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$144.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$134.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 391.24, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Dollarama (TSE:DOL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 11th. The company reported C$1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.96 by C$0.06. Dollarama had a return on equity of 156.46% and a net margin of 17.85%. The firm had revenue of C$1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.57 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dollarama will post 5.3295203 EPS for the current year.

Dollarama Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st were paid a $0.092 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 4th. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. Dollarama’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.59%.

Insider Activity at Dollarama

In other news, Director Nicolas Hien sold 5,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$135.18, for a total transaction of C$698,490.04. Also, Senior Officer Mark Di Pesa sold 530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$143.47, for a total transaction of C$76,039.10. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,697 shares of company stock valued at $1,049,979. Insiders own 2.23% of the company’s stock.

About Dollarama

(Get Free Report)

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal products. It also sells its products through online store. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

