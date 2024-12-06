DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE) Insider Christopher T. Gregory Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE – Get Free Report) insider Christopher T. Gregory sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.10, for a total transaction of $73,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 29,606 shares in the company, valued at $2,164,198.60. This represents a 3.27 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
DXP Enterprises Trading Up 1.1 %
Shares of DXPE opened at $75.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.26. DXP Enterprises, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.08 and a 1-year high of $75.47. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.34 and a beta of 1.70.
DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.48. DXP Enterprises had a return on equity of 18.74% and a net margin of 3.75%. The firm had revenue of $472.94 million during the quarter. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that DXP Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Separately, Stephens raised their price target on shares of DXP Enterprises from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th.
DXP Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distributing maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products, equipment, and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Service Centers (SC), Supply Chain Services (SCS), and Innovative Pumping Solutions (IPS).
