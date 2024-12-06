E.On (OTCMKTS:EONGY) Upgraded to “Overweight” at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of E.On (OTCMKTS:EONGY – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports.

Separately, Barclays raised shares of E.On to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th.

Shares of EONGY stock opened at $12.77 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.68. E.On has a 1 year low of $12.11 and a 1 year high of $15.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.86.

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, the Netherlands, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Networks and Customer Solutions. The Energy Networks segment operates power and gas distribution networks, as well as provides maintenance, repairs, and related services.

