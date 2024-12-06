Edgestream Partners L.P. Makes New Investment in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 10,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $550,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,431,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,697,844,000 after buying an additional 2,745,665 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 10.1% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 18,307,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $884,798,000 after acquiring an additional 1,681,738 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 10.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 10,293,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,007,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015,494 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 9,056,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,776,000 after purchasing an additional 217,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,537,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,991,000 after purchasing an additional 179,901 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF stock opened at $50.55 on Friday. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $48.19 and a 1 year high of $51.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.57.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.098 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

